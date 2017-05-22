Liverpool leave for Australia on Champions League high

Liverpool had little time to celebrate the return of Champions League football to Anfield before the squad departed for Australia Monday to play in a post-season friendly linked to the club's 125th anniversary.



The game will mark an anniversary which falls on June 3, with Liverpool's party mood further improved by the news that they will be among five seeded teams for the Champions League playoff round, avoiding potentially tricky ties against Sevilla, Napoli, Ajax and Dynamo Kiev.



While the prospect of Champions League football should improve the quality of player Liverpool can attract, they will face close regional competition for signings from Manchester City and potentially United, if Jose Mourinho's side qualify by beating Ajax in Wednesday's Europa League final.

...