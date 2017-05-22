Kroenke rules out Arsenal sale

Arsenal majority shareholder Stan Kroenke responded Monday to speculation about a possible takeover by insisting his company KSE UK's shares in the English Premier League club "are not, and never have been for sale".



The statement came after last Friday's Financial Times reported that Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov had made a $1.3 billion (£998 million, 1.1 billion euros) bid to take control of Arsenal from Kroenke.



Uzbekistan-born Usmanov owns 30 percent of Arsenal League club and is said to have recently made the offer in a letter to American sports entrepreneur Kroenke, who controls a 67 percent stake.

