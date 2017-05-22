Mourinho bets the house on Europa League glory



Though he denies it, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has gambled the club's season on the outcome of Wednesday's Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm.



Mourinho won the UEFA Cup, as the Europa League was previously known, with Porto in 2003, but the two-time Champions League winner has been publicly dismissive of the competition in recent years.



Victory Wednesday would enable United to complete their collection of trophies.



They can also become only the fifth club -- after Juventus, Ajax, Bayern Munich and Chelsea -- to have won the Champions League, the Europa League and the now defunct European Cup Winners' Cup.



Ajax won the previous season's Champions League and famous figures from their 1990s golden team have helped to restore the club to former glories.

...