How Herrera became unlikely leader of Mourinho's United

Ander Herrera attracted admiration from the last four Manchester United managers, from being man-marked by Sir Alex Ferguson to being scouted by David Moyes and signed by Louis Van Gaal, but it is under Jose Mourinho that the little Spaniard has truly thrived.



Originally brought to United for the passing ability and vision he showed at Athletic Bilbao, Herrera has transformed into a defensive leader in midfield and will be responsible for shutting out Ajax in Wednesday's Europa League final.



Herrera has shown his gratitude to Mourinho by repeatedly defending his manager in a difficult season, with the run to the Europa League final and the League Cup triumph the saving graces of a campaign that has fallen well short of expectations.



United supporters have also warmed to Herrera, who Ferguson's successor Moyes tried to sign a year before Van Gaal swooped for him for £29 million in 2014 .

...