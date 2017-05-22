Ex-Germany goalkeeper Adler quits Hamburg

Former Germany goalkeeper Rene Adler announced Monday he will not be renewing his Hamburg contract, which expires next month, after helping avoid relegation from the Bundesliga.



Adler was Germany's first-choice goalkeeper approaching the 2010 World Cup, but fractured ribs ruled him out of the finals in South Africa.



In his absence, Manuel Neuer took over and has developed into a world-class goalkeeper.



Alder made the last of his 12 appearances for Germany in May 2013 and after 129 games for Hamburg, is now seeking new employment.

