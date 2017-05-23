Nonstop celebrations for Madrid’s title win

The players arrived in Madrid at about 2:30 a.m. (3:30 a.m. Beirut time) and went to meet the estimated 50,000 fans who had been waiting since the end of team's match in the southern coastal city of Malaga. Madrid won 2-0 to finish three points ahead of Barcelona.



Ramos, who last year also draped the Cybele goddess with a flag after Madrid won the Champions League title, recorded the moment on his cellphone and shared it with the fans.



Many of the team's supporters stayed at the plaza long after the squad had left.



Madrid will be trying to win their third Champions League title in four seasons in a final against Juventus in Cardiff on June 3 .



A victory over Juventus next month will give Madrid their first European Cup-Spanish league double in nearly six decades.

