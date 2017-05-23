Big decisions for players, coaches in EPL offseason



Few will be able to choreograph their farewells like Chelsea captain John Terry. Many players and managers in the English Premier League are in for messier departures in the close season.



Players like Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are entering the last years of their contracts.



In the league alone, Sanchez scored 24 and provided 10 assists, while Ozil contributed eight goals and nine assists.



Costa stayed, but the goals dried up.



How United could benefit from the addition of Lukaku to the squad.

...