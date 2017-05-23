Zidane got sacrifice from Galacticos to make Real champions

Zinedine Zidane's transformation of Real Madrid from crisis club to champions has been rooted not in the glamour of relying purely on "Galactico" talent, but fostering a team spirit and never say die attitude.



Madrid garnered a massive 17 points from game-changing goals scored in the last 10 minutes of nine different games.



However, if the Argentine showed that night that Barca may still have the best player, over a nine-month marathon Madrid had the best team and without doubt the best squad.



Most importantly of all, Zidane trusted in that squad.



Zidane's ability to keep those that under previous coaches have felt sidelined motivated and involved has also bore fruit in keeping the likes of Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos fit, fresh and in their best form of the season at the business end of the campaign.

