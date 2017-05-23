What next for Barcelona after losing La Liga?

Barcelona face a summer of reconstruction after their grip on the La Liga title was ended by newly crowned champions Real Madrid.



New deal for MessiUndoubtedly Barca's No. 1 priority is to ensure that Lionel Messi's future remains at the Camp Nou.



Barca's failure to win La Liga or the Champions League this season has been no fault of Messi.



Thankfully for Barca that doesn't seem likely with Messi very much settled at the club where he has spent his whole career.



the midfieldBarca have undergone a dramatic change in style in recent years from Guardiola's team of metronomic passers built around Xavi and Andres Iniesta in midfield, to a top-heavy side reliant on the firepower of Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar up front.

...