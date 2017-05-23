Arsenal must ensure Sanchez, Ozil stay, says Cech

Arsenal must focus on keeping Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil at the club before trying to strengthen other areas of the team for next season, goalkeeper Peter Cech has said.



Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years under manager Arsene Wenger, but Cech said Premier League champions Chelsea had benefited from not being involved in the competition this season.



Cech said Arsenal only had themselves to blame for an inconsistent season that led to a fifth-placed finish.

