Ajax youngsters will not freeze on the big stage: Van der Sar

Ajax Amsterdam's youthful squad will not be overawed by the occasion when they face Manchester United in the Europa League final Wednesday, former Ajax and United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has said.



Despite an average age of 22, the Dutch side led by manager Peter Bosz have displayed no sign of nerves in beating Schalke 04 and Olympique Lyonnais to reach their first European final since 1996 .



While 19-year-old striker Kasper Dolberg and captain Davy Klaassen have already linked with moves at the end of the season, Van der Sar said academy prospects were already groomed to replace any outgoing players.

...