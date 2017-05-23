Beckham 'heartbreak' as Manchester clubs pay tribute to attack victims

Football star David Beckham spoke of his "heartbreak" as former club Manchester United and local rivals Manchester City came together Tuesday to pay tribute after 22 people including children were killed in a suspected suicide bombing in the northern English city.



Britain's deadliest terror attack in 12 years took place when a bomb went off shortly after the end of a concert by U.S. pop star Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena on Monday.



A help centre was opened at City's Etihad Stadium for those affected by the blast, while the United club flag at their Old Trafford ground was flown at half mast.



UEFA, European football's governing body, said "tight security arrangements" had already been put in place for the final but added they had no knowledge of any direct threat to the match.



The statement urged fans to get to the stadium as early to allow time for "detailed checks".

...