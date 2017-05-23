Man Utd chief Woodward says team 'numb' after Manchester attack

A "numb" Manchester United will honor the victims of the Manchester bomb attack with a minute's silence and black armbands at Wednesday's Europa League final, the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said Tuesday.



United flew out to Sweden with Manchester still reeling from an attack which left 22 people dead and 59 injured after a bomb went off following the end of a pop concert by American singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena on Monday.



Monday's incident, where young children were among the victims of a suicide bomb blast for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility, was the deadliest attack in Britain since the July 2005 attack on the London transport network that killed 52 people.

...