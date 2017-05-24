United bet the house on Europa League glory

on Europa League glory



Though he denies it, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has gambled the club's season on the outcome of Wednesday's Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm.



Now that the trophy is within touching distance, Mourinho has started to paint the tournament in a different light.



He has already masterminded a League Cup success and has suggested Europa League glory would mean United have had a more successful season than trophyless top-four rivals like Manchester City and Liverpool.



Victory Wednesday would enable United to complete their collection of trophies.



They can also become only the fifth club – after Juventus, Ajax, Bayern Munich and Chelsea – to have won the Champions League, the Europa League and the now defunct European Cup Winners' Cup.



Ajax won the previous season's Champions League and famous figures from their 1990s golden team have helped to restore the club to former glories.

