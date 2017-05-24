Europa League success crucial for Mourinho’s reputation

Jose Mourinho's first season at Manchester United will be deemed by many as a failure unless they win Wednesday's Europa League final against Ajax Amsterdam to secure Champions League qualification.



A sixth-place finish is lower than Mourinho's predecessor Louis van Gaal managed in his two seasons, which concluded with fourth and fifth places.



The move to United offered a chance to restore Mourinho's reputation as a winner – but a season with just a League Cup triumph and no Champions League place would surely have his critics crowing again.



Win Wednesday and Mourinho will go into the close season able to promise his transfer targets that next year will be about challenging on the domestic and Champions League fronts.

