Dolberg leads impressive new Ajax generation

Teenage striker Kasper Dolberg has drawn comparisons with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and there are shades of the celebrated 1990s vintage in his youthful Ajax side that faces Manchester United in Wednesday's Europa League final.



Dolberg does not have the Swede's hugely imposing frame, but he is no pushover either and is similarly fast making a name for himself in the Ajax red and white.



It has been a swift ascent for Dolberg, who was hardly known 12 months ago and only really made headlines in Europe with his two goals in the Europa League semifinal tie against Lyon.



Last year, when Ajax sold Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik to Napoli, Bosz put his faith in Dolberg to fill the void.



And Dolberg repaid his manager, hitting 16 league goals this season (22 in all competitions) and making his debut for his country.

...