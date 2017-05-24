So long, Wayne? Cup final may be Rooney’s last United game

Rooney is set to be a substitute for United Wednesday in the Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm, a role the club's captain and record scorer has become increasingly accustomed to this season.



United are moving on under Jose Mourinho and Rooney is being left behind.



Was he saying goodbye to the stadium he has played at since 2004, when – at the age of 18 – he made a spectacular debut by scoring a hat-trick in a Champions League game against Fenerbahce?



Since then, he has racked up 253 goals for United to surpass Bobby Charlton's longstanding club record.



Mourinho said he would not sell Rooney against his wishes, so it is for the player to decide if Wednesday is the last time he dons a United jersey.

...