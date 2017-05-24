Welbeck hopes FA Cup win can lift Arsenal gloom

Arsenal are disappointed with their fifth-placed Premier League finish but focused on winning the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday, striker Danny Welbeck has said.



Welbeck missed the FA Cup final in 2015 through injury as Arsenal won the competition for the second time in as many years but the England international is looking ahead to Saturday's showdown against the newly crowned Premier League champions.



Welbeck has played at Wembley several times with England, Arsenal and former club Manchester United.

