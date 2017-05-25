Man Utd win emotional Europa League final

Paul Pogba propelled Manchester United toward a 2-0 victory over Ajax Wednesday in a Europa League final rendered heavy with emotion by this week's terror attack in Manchester.



United became only the fifth club – after Juventus, Ajax, Bayern Munich and Chelsea – to have won the Champions League, the Europa League and the now defunct European Cup Winners' Cup.



Peter Bosz's effervescent team caused United some uncomfortable moments, but without ever threatening to pull off an upset.



Onana was called upon to field a header from Fellaini and United goalkeeper Sergio Romero saved from substitute Donny van de Beek.

