Sturridge stars in Liverpool win in Sydney

Liverpool shrugged off jet lag to master Australian A-League champions Sydney FC 3-0 Wednesday, just three days after finishing their English Premier League season.



The Reds, fresh from sealing their return to the Champions League and playing in front of a red-bedecked near capacity crowd of 73,000 at Sydney's Olympic stadium, scored all their goals in an irresistible first half.



Of the players that started their final Premier League game against Middlesbrough Sunday only three were in the starting eleven against Sydney FC – Dejan Lovren, Firmino and Sturridge.



Sturridge turned defender Alex Wilkinson to beat goalkeeper Danny Vukovic in just the eighth minute of the game.

