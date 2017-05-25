FA Cup final is about Arsenal not me, Wenger says

Wenger has also admitted the uncertainty contributed to the club's first finish outside the top four in two decades.



Once again he declined to clarify his personal position to journalists Wednesday, but did make it clear that if his weekend date at Wembley did turn out to be a farewell it would be from Arsenal, not the game itself.



Wenger insisted it would be his decision whether Sanchez stayed.



Sanchez is an injury doubt for Saturday after limping off in the final Premier League game of the season, Sunday's victory over Everton, with a thigh problem.



Gabriel hurt a knee against Everton and Wenger confirmed he faced two months of rehabilitation.



Wenger was confident his players' preparations would not be disrupted by the extra-security measures being implemented as a result of Monday's suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester that killed 22 people and injured 59 .

...