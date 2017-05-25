Spain Supreme Court confirms Messi fraud sentence

Spain's Supreme Court Wednesday confirmed a 21-month jail sentence and 2.09 million euro ($2.25 million) fine imposed on Lionel Messi for tax fraud, months after the Barcelona football star lodged an appeal.



Both Messi, 29, and his father were given 21 months in jail – prison terms likely to be suspended as is common in Spain for first offenses for non-violent crimes carrying a sentence of less than two years.



They appealed to the Supreme Court, which Wednesday confirmed the sentence for the five-time world player of the year .



Barca's Argentine defender Javier Mascherano also agreed a one-year suspended sentence with authorities for tax fraud last year.

...