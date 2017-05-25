Chelsea cancel victory parade post-Manchester bomb attack

Chelsea's manager Antonio Conte, center right, holds the trophy with his coaching team after the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Chelsea cancel victory parade after Manchester attack
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Chelsea cancel victory parade after Manchester attack
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE