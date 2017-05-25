Tottenham's Pochettino 'not going anywhere': Levy

The Argentine's future has been the subject of speculation after Spurs secured second place in the English Premier League behind champions Chelsea, with Barcelona and Inter Milan reported to be among those interested.



But Levy responded swiftly when asked about Pochettino's future by reporters in Hong Kong, where Tottenham will play a friendly Friday.



Levy announced in Hong Kong that AIA would now be known as the club's "global principal partner" and that the AIA logo would be emblazoned across Tottenham's shirts in all their matches until the end of the 2021-22 season.



There was good news for Spurs fans in the region as Levy announced that, as part of the new deal with AIA, the club will bring their first team back to Asia on "a number of occasions" during the next five years.

...