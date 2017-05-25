Mourinho restores Man Utd's winning feeling



Judgement was reserved until the final game of his maiden campaign, but in guiding his club to Europa League glory Jose Mourinho has restored the winning feeling at Manchester United.



There was little sparkling football at Old Trafford this season and despite a 25-game unbeaten run, Mourinho could do no better than a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.



Mourinho, who described his first United campaign as "my most difficult season as a manager", has appeared tetchy and grouchy in recent weeks, a glum, unsmiling figure constantly at war with the world.



Mourinho, 54, said he was looking forward to taking a break from football, but he will not be able to keep his mind off United matters for long.



Goalkeeper David de Gea is once again being linked with Real Madrid, Mourinho's former club, while veteran midfielder Michael Carrick and club captain Wayne Rooney may have played their final games for United.

...