FA Cup win can't mask Arsenal hurt: Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain said winning Saturday's FA Cup final would not banish the hurt of Arsenal missing out on the Champions League.



Arsenal missed out on Champions League qualification for the first time in two decades and Oxlade-Chamberlain said: "The season has been an odd one.



Oxlade-Chamberlain is about to go into the final year of his contract and refused to answer questions about his future at a time when Liverpool, Everton and both Manchester clubs are all said to be interested.



Oxlade-Chamberlain missed Arsenal's 2014 final victory over Hull City because of injury and fitness problems in the run-up to the 2015 final -- which saw Aston Villa well beaten -- meant he was on the bench for most of that one.

...