Luiz happy the risk of coming 'home' paid off

Chelsea defender David Luiz admits he took a risk leaving Paris St Germain to come 'home' but as he prepares for the FA Cup final, having already won the Premier League, it's a gamble which he believes has reaped dividends.



So Luiz can understand why many people wondered if he had made a mistake.



The contrast between the Chelsea of last season and the Antonio Conte side going for a league and cup 'double' is immense; and Luiz has been such an important par of the transformation, becoming a pivotal cog in Conte's 3-4-3 formation.



In fact, Luiz describes re-signing for Chelseas as 'the right decision' and revealed that it involved taking a pay cut from the lucrative package he enjoyed in Paris.

...