Chelsea players wary of 'fantastic' Arsenal in final

Chelsea have to put on a "high level" performance to beat a strong Arsenal side in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley, the Premier League champions' defender David Luiz has said.



In-form Chelsea are on course to win a domestic double and can select from a fully fit squad, while Arsenal are struggling with an ongoing injury crisis as four defenders are expected to miss the final.



Fellow defender Kurt Zouma added that Arsenal would be tough to beat as Chelsea aim to win the double for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

...