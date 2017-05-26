Bilic wants to sign 'game-changers' for West Ham

West Ham United have set their sights on strengthening their squad with players that can make an impact on games rather than signing replacements for those who leave, manager Slaven Bilic has said.



West Ham finished 11th in the Premier League after struggling at their new home with just seven wins in 19 home league fixtures at the London Stadium and Bilic is keen on improving results next season with a refreshed squad.



Bilic said that West Ham had to set realistic transfer targets as they could not compete with bigger, richer teams.

...