Dortmund eye German Cup, Aubameyang eyes door

Dortmund face Eintracht Frankfurt at Berlin's Olympic Stadium at 2000 local time (1800 GMT) with Borussia bidding to end their run of three straight defeats in Germany's showcase final.



Despite having a contract until 2020, German daily Bild claim Aubameyang, the Bundesliga's top-scorer this season with 31 goals, has already told Dortmund's bosses he wants to leave.



For now, Dortmund, who last won the German Cup in 2012, just want to lift the cup at the fourth attempt in as many years.



They lost the 2014 final 2-0 to Bayern after extra-time, were beaten 3-1 by Wolfsburg in the 2015 edition, then defeated 4-3 on penalties by Bayern after it finished goalless after extra time last year.

