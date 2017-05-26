Pique wants to give Luis Enrique one last trophy

Barca could win a third consecutive King's Cup under Luis Enrique in the final at the Vicente Calderon, the same stage Pep Guardiola bowed out on as coach in 2012, which would mean a ninth trophy out of 13 competitions entered in his three seasons.



The Cup final is Barca's last chance of a trophy this season after surrendering the league title to Real Madrid and exiting the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.



The Basque side, who finished ninth in the league in their first top flight season in a decade, were beaten 5-4 in a thrilling Uefa Cup final in 2001 .



Alaves stunned Barca earlier in the season by winning 2-1 at the Nou Camp as Luis Enrique's heavy squad rotation backfired, although the Catalans avenged the defeat by hammering the Basques 6-0 away from home in February.

