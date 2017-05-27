Chelsea chasing chance at double

For Chelsea, it's a chance for a double.



The London teams will meet Saturday in the FA Cup final, with Chelsea hoping to win their second league-cup double since 2010 and Arsenal wanting to make up for missing out on the Champions League with a season-ending trophy at Wembley Stadium.



A win for Arsenal would set a record for the club and manager Arsene Wenger.



Arsenal have won the title 12 times, the same as Manchester United.



Wenger has faced criticism after a season in which the team finished outside the top four of the Premier League for the first time in 20 years.



It's a far cry from the beginningof the Premier League season when everything looked rosy for Arsenal when they routed Chelsea 3-0 at the Emirates back in September, during a run of nine wins from 11 matches in all competitions.

...