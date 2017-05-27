PSG want French Cup season swan song

Despite that second place, guaranteeing Champions League football next season, and victory over an understrength Monaco in the League Cup final, PSG coach Unai Emery has found himself in the spotlight of the ever-demanding Qatari owners.



Emery's first season since joining from Sevilla saw PSG notch up a memorable 4-0 home win over Barcelona in the Champions League before the Catalans stunningly overturned that deficit at home in the round of 16, meaning the Paris side missed out on the quarterfinals of Europe's lucrative club competition for the first time in five years.



PSG's opponents in the 100th staging of the Cup final will be Angers, the western club that finished 12th in the league.

