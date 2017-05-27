Copa del Rey final last chance to salvage Barcelona’s season

Only victory in Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Alaves will salvage some pride from Barcelona's season and give coach Luis Enrique a successful send-off, while the Basques dream of lifting the trophy for a first time.



A win would complete a clean sweep of the Copa del Rey in his three seasons in charge.



However, in contrast to the previous two years when Copa success was the icing on a successful season having won the treble in 2015 and a league and Copa double last season, Barca this time head into the end-of-season showpiece without a major trophy.



Even without Suarez, Barca still have plenty of firepower to call upon with Lionel Messi set to start his 700th match for club and country, while Neymar has netted in the final in the past two seasons.

...