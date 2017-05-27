Dortmund eye German Cup, Aubameyang eyes the door

Hot-shot striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bids to lift his first title with Borussia Dortmund Saturday amidst growing speculation the German Cup final will be his last appearance for the club.



Dortmund face Eintracht Frankfurt at Berlin's Olympic Stadium with Borussia bidding to end their run of three straight defeats in Germany's showcase final.



Despite having a contract until 2020, German daily Bild claimed Aubameyang, the Bundesliga's top scorer this season with 31 goals, has already told Dortmund's bosses he wants to leave.



For now, Dortmund, who last won the German Cup in 2012, just want to lift the cup at the fourth attempt in as many years. They lost the 2014 final 2-0 to Bayern after extra time, were beaten 3-1 by Wolfsburg in the 2015 edition, then defeated 4-3 on penalties by Bayern after it finished goalless after extra time last year.

...