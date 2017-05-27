Barca seek winning end to Luis Enrique's reign

Gerard Pique wants Barcelona to reward outgoing coach Luis Enrique with a ninth trophy of his three-year spell in charge in Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Alaves.



Victory would see Barca lift the Cup for the third straight season under Enrique, but unlike in the past two years it would be Barca's only major silverware of the campaign.



However, Enrique himself warned against the threat posed by Alaves as the Basques played a huge role in costing Barca the league with a shock 2-1 win at the Camp Nou back in September.



Barca also have no natural right-back available with Sergi Roberto also suspended after both players were sent-off in the second leg of a tempestuous semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

