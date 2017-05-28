PSG president gives Emery full backing

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says coach Unai Emery's job is "200 per cent" secure despite the loss of their Ligue 1 crown and failure to make strides in Europe.



It joins the League Cup in the PSG trophy cabinet and provides some more consolation for the capital side after a season that will be best remembered for their failures elsewhere.



Emery's side missed out on the league title to Monaco after winning Ligue 1 in each of the previous four campaigns and exited the Champions League in humiliating fashion to Barcelona in the last 16 .



Emery said he was already thinking about next season.

...