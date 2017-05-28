Luis Enrique leaves with feeling of mission accomplished

Luis Enrique leaves Barcelona with no regrets and the feeling of mission accomplished.



After missing out on the league this season, the Copa del Rey was Barcelona's second title of the campaign to go along with the Spanish Super Cup, but Luis Enrique has won nearly everything since replacing Gerard Martino in 2014 . The former midfielder led Barcelona to the treble of the Spanish league, Copa del Rey and Champions League in 2015 . He also managed the league-Copa double in 2016, and also won the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup in 2015 .



Luis Enrique said he was also lucky to have had the chance to coach a player like Lionel Messi.



Barcelona is expected to announce this week that its new coach will be Ernesto Valverde, who left Athletic Bilbao a few days ago.

