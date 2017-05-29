Emotional Totti bids goodbye to Roma

Francesco Totti bid farewell to Roma after a remarkable 25-season career with his hometown club Sunday, contributing to a 3-2 win over Genoa that secured the Giallorossi a Champions League spot. Almost 60,000 fans inside the Stadio Olimpico stood up and cheered when Totti replaced Mohamed Salah in the 54th minute.



All of Roma's players put on shirts featuring Totti's No. 10 .



Before kickoff, Totti went and saluted Roma's hard-core "ultra" fans in the "curva sud" – southern end – of the stadium.



Roma wore special shirts featuring a dedication to Totti, and so did the Genoa side.



Totti appeared in 786 matches in all competitions with Roma, third all-time in Italy for most games with a single club behind only Paolo Maldini (902 with AC Milan) and Javier Zanetti (858 with Inter Milan).

...