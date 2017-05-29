Wenger coaching future in the dark as Arsenal verdict looms

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he remained in the dark about his future after steering his side to a magnificent 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final. Chelsea were chasing a Premier League and FA Cup double, but instead the double was Arsenal's; a record 13th FA Cup success and an unprecedented seventh triumph in the competition for Wenger.



Wenger came under fire from sections of Arsenal's support during a Premier League campaign that concluded with his team failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.



Antonio Conte fell short in his bid to emulate Italian countryman Carlo Ancelotti by leading Chelsea to a Premier League and FA Cup double in his first season as manager.



Despite having Victor Moses sent off after he received a second yellow card for diving, Chelsea leveled through Diego Costa in the 76th minute, only for Aaron Ramsey to head in Arsenal's winner just three minutes later.



While he hopes to add quality and quantity to his squad over the close season, Conte said Saturday's result should not be allowed to tarnish the memory of Chelsea's title triumph.

