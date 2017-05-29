Francesco Totti in numbers

In a 25-year career with Roma that saw him symbolize Italian football, Francesco Totti scored 250 Serie A goals, won one World Cup and saw four presidents walk through the doors of the Quirinal Palace.



250 – Totti's goal tally in Serie A. He is 24 short of the all-time record by retired Silvio Piola (274), but top among one-club players in Italy.



180 – Of the 551 players to have played in Serie A so far this season weren't born when Totti made his Roma debut on March 28, 1993 .



A record. Totti has scored another six in Italian Cup games.



23 – Serie A seasons in which Totti has scored.

...