Luis Enrique leaves Barca with feeling of mission accomplished

Luis Enrique leaves Barcelona with no regrets and the feeling of mission accomplished.



After missing out on the league this season, the Copa del Rey was Barcelona's second title of the campaign to go along with the Spanish Super Cup, but Luis Enrique has won nearly everything since replacing Gerard Martino in 2014 .



Luis Enrique said he was also lucky to have had the chance to coach a player like Lionel Messi.



Luis Enrique celebrated with his 7-year-old daughter by his side, waving his trophy and singing the club's anthem in front of the Barcelona fans who traveled to Madrid.



Barcelona are expected to announce this week that their new coach will be Ernesto Valverde, who left Athletic Bilbao a few days ago.

