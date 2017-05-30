Valverde faces huge job to revive Barca

Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.



Valverde is one of many former Barcelona players who were inspired to go into management by visionary coach Johan Cruyff, who worked with the striker between 1988 and 1990, and declared his admiration for his former pupil when he was starting out.



Valverde's track record for nurturing youngsters such as Inaki Williams and Aymeric Laporte is also highly valued at Barca, with their proud tradition of homegrown players such as Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez and Lionel Messi.

