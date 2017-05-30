Time for Juventus to bring CL trophy home: Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has labeled 11-time winners Real Madrid favorites for the Champions League final, but said the "optimistic" Italians intend on bringing the trophy home from Cardiff Saturday.



The June 3 final comes two years after a 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in Berlin in Allegri's opening season at the club – that was Juve's sixth defeat in the final of the competition, a record.



Asked how this Juventus compares to his side two years ago, he added: "There's more conviction.



It will also be crucial, said Chiellini, for Juventus to avoid another tense start to the final that, two years ago, saw nerves creep in following a fourth-minute opener by Ivan Rakitic.

