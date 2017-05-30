Huddersfield into Premier League after penalty drama

Huddersfield Town returned to the top flight of English football for the first time in 45 years after a nail-biting 4-3 penalty shootout win over Reading in the Championship promotion playoff final at Wembley Monday.



The game finished 0-0 after extra time and German defender Christopher Schindler struck the winning penalty for Huddersfield after Reading failed to convert their last two spot kicks.



The win ensured at least 170 million pounds ($218 million) in guaranteed revenue for Huddersfield as a Premier League club next season.



Huddersfield were relegated from the old first division in 1972 and have struggled in recent years in the Championship with 16th place their best finish since returning to the second tier five years ago.

...