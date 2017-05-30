Spalletti leaves Roma despite record points haul

AS Roma coach Luciano Spalletti parted company with the club Tuesday despite leading them to second place in Serie A this season with a club-record points haul.



The shaven-headed 58-year-old's second stint with Roma lasted a little less than 18 months and ended two days after a 3-2 win over Genoa guaranteed the side second spot on 87 points and a place in next season's Champions League group stage.



Roma president James Pallotta said Spalletti, who led them to third last season, had made a "significant contribution".

