Wright concerned over potential Wenger exit

Arsenal legend Ian Wright fears Arsene Wenger would leave the Gunners "totally in the lurch" if he decides to quit the Premier League club this week.



With Arsenal having beaten Premier League champions Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final Saturday, giving Wenger a record seventh success in the competition, it seems unlikely the Frenchman will quit.



But if he does walk out, Wright, Arsenal's second-highest goalscorer of all time, says it has been total incompetence from the club's hierarchy to have allowed this situation to have arisen.

