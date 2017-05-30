Zinedine Zidane looking like a veteran at Madrid's helm



Only 17 months into his first head-coaching job, Zinedine Zidane is one game away from winning his second Champions League title with Real Madrid.



The 44-year-old Zidane also helped Madrid win the Champions League as a player in 2002, scoring an amazing volley in the final against Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow, Scotland.



One of Madrid's greatest players, Zidane also has a close connection with Juventus, his team's opponent in Saturday's final in Cardiff.



Zidane spent five seasons in total with Juventus, winning two Serie A titles before moving to Madrid.



On Saturday, Zidane will be trying to become the first coach to win consecutive Champions League titles.

