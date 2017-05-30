Liverpool's Clyne out of England squad

Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury, national team manager Gareth Southgate revealed Tuesday.



Clyne's withdrawal increases the chances of Tottenham Hotspur right-back Trippier winning his first England cap after he was called up for the first time.



One-time captain Wayne Rooney has been omitted from a second successive squad, having lost his place in Manchester United's starting XI.



Rooney, 31, indicated earlier this week that he could elect to leave Old Trafford during the close season.



He said he had received offers from clubs in England and abroad, but said formative club Everton were the only Premier League team he would contemplate joining.



Despite having overlooked him again, Southgate said Rooney's international career was not necessarily over.

...