Roma part ways with regretful Spalletti

Spalletti joined Roma for a second time as coach in January 2016 after a first stint between 2005-2009 during which time the club won two Coppa Italia and one Supercoppa.



In an emotionally frank news conference Spalletti was at pains to insist that the team could have done better but for the distraction of the brouhaha surrounding Totti's retirement.



Spalletti went on to claim the Totti issue, and how much playing time the 40-year-old hero was allowed was blown out of proportion.



Italian media reports that Spalletti could be named coach of Inter Milan, while Eusebio Di Francesco, former Roma player and current Sassuolo coach, is the name doing the rounds as the likely incomer in the Italian capital.

